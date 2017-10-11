DIY: Tokyo man sold illegal adult DVDs that he starred in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 63-year-old man over the sale of pornographic DVDs deemed illegal that he starred in and produced, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 10).

This month, police arrested Shoji Kamimura over the alleged possession with the intent to sell of discs whose content is considered obscene at his residence in Taito Ward.

Under Japanese law, films are required to have both male and female genitalia obscured.

Kamimura admits to the allegations, according to the Komagome Police Station.

During a search, police seized DVDs, a camera, computer and notebooks from the residence.

According to police, the suspect has produced about 500 videos in which he appeared over the past 20 years. Accumulated sales during that period are around 25 million yen.

To support the business, Kamimura operates a web site in which he posts obscene images at no charge.