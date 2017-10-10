Woman’s corpse found in trunk of car in Kawaguchi, Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse in the truck of a car in Kawaguchi City on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 10).

At 9:45 p.m., police were tipped off about the discovery of the body of Miyoko Tanaka, 63, inside the trunk of the vehicle, which was parked at a residence that also serves as an office in the Akai area.

Officers from the Bunan Police Station arriving at the scene found the body of the woman to have no external wounds. The door of the vehicle was was not locked and the engine not operating.

The woman lives at the residence with her husband, 64, their daughter, 39, her husband and their two grandchildren.

Prior to the discovery, her husband was out. Upon his return, he could not locate his wife and a search began. Their daughter alerted police after finding the body — which, she said, “had gone cold” — in the car.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as the result of an accident or foul play.