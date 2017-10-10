Kanagawa police arrest man, 36, in stabbing death of woman in ’06

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man, currently incarcerated, over the stabbing death of a 27-year-old woman in Kawasaki City over one decade ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 8).

On Tuesday, police arrested Yoichi Suzuki n the murder of Yuri Kuronuma, who was stabbed in the chest and abdomen in tunnel in the Kajigaya area of Miyamae Ward on September 23, 2006.

Suzuki became a person of interest through another case. In 2009, Suzuki was handed a 10-year prison sentence on suspicion of attempted murder over the stabbing of another woman, 40, as she commuted home on a road about 1.5 kilometers from the tunnel.

In January of last year, while serving that term in the Kurohane Prison in Tochigi Prefecture, Suzuki hinted at involvement in the stabbing death of Kuronuma as a means of repentance by penning a postcard to police.

“I have experienced abuse from a woman,” Suzuki reportedly said. “I was driven by an urge to carry out a stabbing.”

Police subsequently began an inquiry.