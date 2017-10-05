Tokyo police apprehend man after 3 hurt in assault incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday apprehended a man after a series of assault incidents in the northern part of the capital left three persons injured, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 5).

At 8:30 a.m., police were tipped off about a stabbing in the Akabane-Nishi area of Kita Ward. Officers arriving at the scene found a woman, aged in her 70s, with a serious wound to her neck and a man who had been beaten.

Police later learned that another woman, aged in her 40s, was struck in the face by a man wielding what appeared to have been a bicycle seat about 300 meters away in Itabashi Ward.

A man, aged in his 20s, found in the area by police was subsequently taken into custody. During questioning, the man was unable to provide comprehensive responses to police queries.

According to local residents, there have been a number of break-ins in the area by a man possessing a knife.