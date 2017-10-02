Kanagawa cops hunt for man after commuter shoved off station platform in Kawasaki

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who pushed a male commuter from a station platform in Kawasaki City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Oct. 1).

At around 8:00 a.m., the perpetrator pushed the man, a 45-year-old company employee, off a platform for the Tokyu Denentoshi Line at Mizonokuchi Station as he waited at the head of a line to board a train.

The victim, who climbed back onto the platform afterward, was not hurt in the incident.

According to security camera footage, the perpetrator carried out the attack by pushing the victim with his hands from behind before fleeing the scene.

In the footage, the perpetrator is seen wearing black pants and a long-sleeve t-shirt. He is believed to be aged in his 20s. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.