Ibaraki police arrest woman for using son to shoplift groceries

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a woman for forcing her son to shoplift some 10,000 yen worth of goods from a supermarket in Mito City two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 27).

Yoko Ishii, 42, allegedly shoplifted from the supermarket by stuffing her reusable shopping bag with 13 items, such as detergent, worth a total of 9,839 yen before making her son carry the bag outside.

Ishii has admitted to the charges, but TV Asahi questioned why police decided to make the arrest two years after the incident.

Police said Ishii frequently changed her address, and was likely involved in other thefts at the time, so the decision was made to arrest her now.