Half-nude male corpse found floating in Osaka Bay

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a half-nude male corpse floating in Osaka Bay on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 26).

At 7:55 a.m., a sailor on a ship anchored off the coast of Suminoe Ward found the body floating face-down.

According to the Osaka Water Police Station, the body did not exhibit any external injuries. It is believed the man died just prior to the discovery. No personal articles were found in the man’s possession.

Clothed only in underpants, the body measures about 170 centimeters in length. At least one of his ears had a piercing, and his long hair was streaked with gray, police said.

Police are now working to identify the body.