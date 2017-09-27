SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in the sexual assault of a woman and theft of her underwear in Saitama City earlier this month, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

On the night of September 2, Taishi Yamaguchi, a company employee from Kawaguchi City, allegedly held a knife up to the woman, aged in her 30s, on a road in Midori Ward.

The suspect then dragged the woman to a nearby park where he stole her underwear and fondled her body.

“I was interested in watching rape videos on the internet, and wanted to commit rape myself,” the suspect told police, according to Nippon News Network, in admitting to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, the woman was commuting home. In taking the woman to the park, the suspect threatened, “If you make noise, I’ll kill you.”

Yamaguchi has also admitted to carrying out two similar incidents involving women in Midori Ward. A search of the residence of the suspect by police resulted in the discovery of a rope that could have been prepared in advance of the crimes.