Kanagawa police bust chain of 30 massage parlors employing foreign masseuses for supply of sex

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a chain of massage parlors employing foreign masseuses at outlets across the Kanto area for licensing violations, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 27).

At 6:30 p.m. on September 21, a female masseuse at a parlor located in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa allegedly offered sexual services to a customer over a 30-minute period — a violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses regarding prohibited place of business.

According to the Kanagawa Police Station, Fan Xudong, the 31-year-old manager, operates a total of around 30 similar parlors in the Kanto area, including in Saitama and Chiba prefectures.

Fan denies the allegations, telling police that he knows nothing about the operation of the businesses.

Fan employs Chinese or Thai women who are visiting Japan as tourists at the parlors, which are situated inside apartment buildings. Revenue for all of the businesses averages about 10 million per month, police said.