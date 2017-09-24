HYOGO (TR) – A male police captain and a female police officer were disciplined for succumbing to what they called “surging emotions” and committing sexual acts at the workplace during working hours, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 22).

The 39-year-old male captain, of the second regional division of the Hyogo Police Station, and the 30-year-old female officer, of the same division, said in a police investigation that they “started to have feelings as we talked to each other about our feelings, and what ended up happening was, there were surging emotions.”

The captain, who has a family, was slapped with a 10 percent pay cut for three months while the single officer was given a warning from her superior for having illicit relations that started in late May, the Asahi Shimbun quoted police as saying (Sept. 22).

30 minutes

The pair neglected their duties by committing sexual acts for some 30 minutes starting at around 5 a.m. on July 8 in a room adjacent to an exercise hall at their station, police said.

Other personnel were on duty at the time of the sexual acts, but no one noticed the pair was slacking on the job, police said, adding the sexual acts didn’t interfere with police work since no emergency calls were received at the time.

The head of the inspector general’s office said that the sexual acts “are truly regrettable and inexcusable as police officers, and I will strive to provide more thorough guidance and training.”