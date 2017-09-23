NARA (TR) – Perhaps “borrow” would be a better word.

Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a school teacher suspect in the repeated theft of women’s underwear that he filmed before returning, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 21).

On Thursday, Nobukazu Nakajima, a 48-year-old teacher at Goido Elementary School in Goido City, allegedly stole a brassiere hanging out to dry at a residence of a woman, aged in her 60s, in Kashihara City.

That night, officers from the Kashihara Police Station arrived at the residence after being alerted by the woman who claimed to have seen a suspicious person lurking outside.

Nakajima was subsequently found in the immediate neighborhood. During questioning, a check of his smartphone revealed a large collection of photographs and videos of women’s underwear.

Police believed Nakajima committed repeated thefts. “After stealing the underwear, I take photographs inside my car before returning them,” the suspect was quoted by the Kashihara Police Station.

According to the school, Nakajima is in charge of a sixth-year class. On the day of the crime, he was working.

“Truly regrettable”

A representative of the the Goido Board of Education said that it was “truly regrettable” that Nakajima was arrested. “To regain the trust of students and citizens, I would like for faculty members and staff to work to prevent a recurrence,” the representative was quoted by NHK (Sept. 21).