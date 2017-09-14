Kunitachi man accused of murdering wife with hammer

TOKYO (TR) – A 51-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the body of his missing wife has been re-arrested for her murder, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 11).

At 11:30 p.m on June 16, Katsuhito Aoki, an insurance examiner, allegedly murdered his wife, 43-year-old Mariko, by repeatedly hitting her in the head with a hammer at the residence they shared in Kunitachi City.

Aoki has declined to comment on the allegations.

Mariko, a teacher at a school for children requiring special needs, went missing after leaving work on June 16.

On August 21, police found her corpse in the mountains of the Inumemachi area of Hachioji City. The following day, Aoki was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

Discarded weapon after washing

During initial questioning by police, Aoki said that he beat his wife with the hammer after the couple got into an argument. He added that he discarded the murder weapon after washing it in the bathroom.

The results of an autopsy revealed that the victim had between 30 and 40 bone fractures in her skull, police said.