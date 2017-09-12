Woman’s corpse found on roof of Narita Airport

CHIBA (TR) – The body of a woman was found on the roof at Narita International Airport in Narita City, police revealed on Monday, NHK reports (Sept. 11).

At just past 10:00 a.m. on Monday, a passenger tipped off authorities about a woman collapsed on a first-floor roof of Terminal 2 near a gate. Police arriving at the terminal found the woman lying face-up on the roof. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

Aside from an injury to the head, the body of the woman, believed to be aged between 20 and 50, did not exhibit any external injuries. Her body was clothed in a light green dress.

According to Narita International Airport Corp., which operates the airport, the body of the woman was found in a restricted area. About 10 meters away from the location, there is an observation deck on the fourth floor. In order to prevent persons from leaving the deck, there is a four-meter fence in place.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or a suicide.