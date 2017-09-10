Yamanashi cops seek man in attempted robbery of convenience store

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Kofu City last month, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 8).

At just before 2:00 a.m. on August 28, the man entered an outlet of Family Mart at the Yamanashi Prefectural Museum and thrust a knife before a male employee. “Hand over money,” he said.

The suspect then fled the scene empty-handed after the employee refused. The employee was not injured in the incident.

In a clip taken from security camera footage that was uploaded to YouTube on Friday, the suspect is shown with a backpack and wearing a blue jacket with the hood pulled over his head. He stands around 170 centimeters in height.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Kofu Police Station at 055-232-1234.