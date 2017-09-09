Accused thief of women’s underwear found with 200 pairs in Setagaya home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 60-year-old man suspected in a series of thefts of women’s underwear, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 8).

In June, Toshiyuki Katsumi, a resident of the Kitazawa area of Setagaya Ward, allegedly grabbed three pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry from a first-floor residence.

Moritani, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I have a memory [of the incident],” the suspect told police.

Katsumi was apprehended after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. A subsequent search of the residence of the suspect by police revealed 200 pairs of women’s underwear.

Police are now investigating the suspect for possible participation in at least 20 similar thefts that have taken place in the same area since last year.