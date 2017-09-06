‘Thank you’ — Boy telephones father before leaping from bridge in apparent suicide

September 6, 2017

Tomei Expressway in Ayase City
A boy plunged to his death from an overpass of the Tomei Expressway in Ayase City on Tuesday in an apparent suicide (TBS News)

KANAGAWA (TR) – A teenage boy telephoned his father to thank him just before he plunged to his death from a bridge over an expressway overpass in Ayase City on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, reports TBS News (Sept. 6).

At just before 8:00 p.m, police received a report about “what appears to be a mannequin dropped from a bridge” onto the Tomei Expressway. Police arriving at the scene found the body of the boy, later confirmed to be a third-year middle school student aged 15, on the deck of the expressway.

The boy had experienced severe head trauma, police said. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the boy telephoned his father just prior to the incident. “Up to this point, thank you,” the boy reportedly said. “It has become painful to keep living.” The boy’s father then contacted police.

Police suspect that the boy intentionally leaped from the bridge in taking his life.

