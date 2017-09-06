Police seize ¥42 million in illegal drugs, 5 pistols from motorcycle of yakuza boss

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the boss of an organized crime group suspected in the trafficking of illegal drugs valued at more than 40 million yen, reports TBS News (Sept. 6).

Police arrested Eiichi Kamio, the 63-year-old boss of a gang affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai, over the discovery of 630 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, and 360 grams of marijuana inside a motorcycle parked in front of an apartment building in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture.

The contraband, which has a street value of 42 million yen, was packed inside 860 bags. Police also found five pistols and ammunition in the motorcycle.

Kamio admits to the allegations, according to the Setagaya Police Station.

Regularly deals in stimulant drugs

Kamio is the boss of the Kamio-gumi, which as of last year had 25 members. The gang regularly deals stimulant drugs, police said.

At the time of the bust, it is believed that Kamio was in the process of handing the contraband over to subordinate members for the purpose of trafficking, according to Nippon News Network (Sept. 6).