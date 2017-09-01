Kagoshima cops arrest man in stabbing death of acquaintance

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a male acquaintance to death on the island of Amami Oshima, reports TBS News (Aug. 31).

At just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Kazuyuki Shinohara allegedly used a survival knife to repeatedly stab Hajime Mayahara, a 67-year-old farmer, in the abdomen and chest on a road near the residence of the victim, police said.

Mayahara was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead about 2 hours later.

Prior to arrival at the hospital, Mayahara told his wife that he had been stabbed by Shinohara.

Police subsequently arrested Shinohara on suspicion of murder. “I stabbed [him], but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

A search of the suspect’s residence resulted in the discovery of the survival knife, which was covered in blood, on a table.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.