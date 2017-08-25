SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s corpse at a residence in Fujimi City, reports NHK (Aug. 25).

At 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Sekizawa area, and the found the body of the woman inside a room. She was confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, the woman appeared to have died recently. The body did not have any external wounds. As well the front door was locked.

The unit is occupied by a woman in 40s and her father, aged in her 70s. The body is believed to be that of the woman, police said.

Police entered the premises after being contacted by the management company of the unit. A neighbor alerted the company after not seeing the occupants of the unit for an extended period.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.