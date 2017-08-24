Osaka transportation employee accused of wielding knife in sexually assaulting woman

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested have arrested a transportation employee who allegedly wielded a knife in the sexual assault of a woman earlier this year, reports the Mainichi Broadcasting System (Aug. 23).

At 12:25 a.m. on July 13, Tsubasa Tamaki, a 26-year-old employee at the Osaka Municipal Transportation Bureau, allegedly pushed his way inside the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, and pressed the knife up to her head while carrying out the sexual assault, according to the Naniwa Police Station.

The woman suffered injuries to her face that required one week to heal.

Tamaki, who has been accused of coerced intercourse resulting in injury, denies the allegations.

Lost wallet used to gain access

Tamaki and the victim are not acquainted. In June, the woman lost her wallet near JR Tennoji Station. After finding the wallet, the suspect learned her address by viewing an insurance card inside. He then gained access to her residence by claiming that he was returning the lost item.

Tamaki surfaced as a person of interest in the case after he showed his business card to the woman.

A representative of the Osaka Municipal Transportation Bureau said, “The matter will be dealt with strictly upon confirmation of the facts.”