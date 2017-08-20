Man hits, kills acquaintance in attempting to flee police in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old man who killed a male acquaintance with a vehicle while attempting to flee police questioning in Shinjuku Ward early Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 19).

At 4:30 a.m., Tooru Nishihara, a resident of Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, jumped into the sedan while being questioned by police and tried to flee a parking lot in the Kabukicho red-light district.

The suspect then rammed the vehicle into his acquaintance and dragged him along the road for about 20 meters. The suspect’s acquaintance was transported to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead about 1.5 hours later.

An eyewitness said the victim became caught between the vehicle and its right rear wheel, according to TV Asahi (Aug. 19). He was not moving upon transport to the hospital, the witness said.

Nishimura, who has been accused of interfering with the duties of a public servant, denies the allegations. “I do not consent to the charges,” the suspect was quoted.

Abruptly jumped behind the wheel

Prior to the incident, both men were undergoing routine questioning by police. Nishimura then abruptly jumped behind the wheel and attempted to flee.

Police are now attempting to confirm the identity of the victim.