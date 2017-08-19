Street scout accused of referring girl, 13, to nun-themed sex service

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have made another arrest in the bust of a nun-themed “delivery health” service that is alleged to have employed a teenage girl, reports Nikkan Sports (Aug. 17).

Daisuke Kawakami, 23, has been accused of introducing the girl, at the time 13 years old, to service Ama Deus, which provides illicit services to male customers at hotels.

Kawakami, who allegedly violated the Employment Security Act, denies the allegations, telling the Meito Police Station he does “not recall the matter.”

In May, police also arrested Daruma Yamamoto, the 42-year-old manager of Ama Deus, for dispatching the girl to a hotel while knowing she was a minor.

“Experience the next world”

On its web site, Ama Deus claims to be the only delivery health service whose female employees sport shaved heads. “For those who want to experience the next world,” as the site reads, services begin at 35,000 yen for the first 60 minutes.

Last year, the girl, who had run away from home, was scouted by Kawakami on the streets of the Sakae business district in Naka Ward of Nagoya. She subsequently served more than 15 customers for the service.

Shoplifting

According to a previous report, the matter came to light after the girl was arrested for shoplifting from a convenience store in Meito Ward.

Police have also arrested Hiroki Yamada, a 33-year-old member of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, for allegedly prostituting the girl while she resided at his residence in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward.