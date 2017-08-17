NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old Korean woman for allegedly stabbing her husband in Nagano City early Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 16).

At just after midnight, the woman used a knife to stab her husband, 58, in the abdomen at the residence they share in the town of Aokijima.

The man was subsequently transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The woman, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to stabbing her husband but denies having intent to kill him.

A neighbor tells the network that what sounded like a fight could be heard at the couple’s residence on the night of the incident.

Consulted with police

According to Nippon News Network (Aug. 16), the woman has consulted with police on multiple occasions this year about disputes with her husband.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.