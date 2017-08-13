Kanagawa man tells police he resold stolen vitamins to cover ‘birth of child’

TOKYO (TR) – A male temporary worker accused in the theft of vitamins has told Tokyo Metropolitan Police that he committed the crime to cover childbirth expenses, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 9).

At 7:30 a.m. on May 29, Yoshio Nakamura, 36-year-old resident of Sagamihara City, Kanagawa Prefecture, allegedly trespassed into the pharmacy, located in the Ameyoko Shotengai area of Ueno, and stole cardboard boxes containing 40 packages of vitamins valued at 210,000 yen.

“I resold them to a Chinese person for 100,000 yen,” the suspect told the Ueno Police Station. “Because my wife is Indonesian, I needed the money to cover expenses for her return to her country for the birth of our child.”

The day after the crime, Nakamura returned to the pharmacy and promised to pay for the merchandise. However, he instead fled to Indonesia to be with his wife.

Nakamura became a person of interest after an examination of the shop’s security camera footage. The suspect is believed to have committed similar crimes at the same pharmacy on three other occasions, according to TBS News (Aug. 10).