Woman arrested in stabbing of boyfriend at Iwaki bar

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend inside the bar she manages in Iwaki City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 9).

At 8:40 p.m., Sachiko Sato, allegedly wielded a fruit knife in stabbing her boyfriend, 41, in the abdomen inside izakaya Smiling Face, located in the Onahama Kamicho area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Sato was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. “I flew into a rage and stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

At the time of the incident, the suspect and victim were the only persons present at the bar. After the alleged crime, the suspect telephoned emergency services.

Police are now investigating the motive for the crime.