Hyogo cops obtain warrant for arrest of man in Nishinomiya slayings

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected in the stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter whose bodies were found in an apartment in Nishinomiya City earlier this week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 9).

On Tuesday morning, officers from the Koshien Police Station working off a tip arrived at the apartment inside the Mukogawa Danchi complex, located in the Takasucho area, and found the bodies of Hiromi Taima, 83, and her daughter, 50-year-old Ritsuko, collapsed atop a futon and tatami mat in the same room.

Bleeding from wounds to their upper bodies, both persons were confirmed dead at the scene. A blood-stained knife was found inside.

Police have since obtained a warrant for the arrest of the son of the 83-year-old Taima. Aged in his 50s, he shared the residence with his mother and sister. His name has not been released.

“I also want to die”

Prior to the discovery, the son of Taima telephoned a male acquaintance to say that he killed his mother and sister, police said. He reportedly told the acquaintance,”I also want to die.”

The man went missing after the emergence of the incident. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of murder.