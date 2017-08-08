TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected in several molestation incidents involving young girls in Adachi Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 8).

In May, Yukimine Tsuruya, a carpenter, allegedly fondled the body of a school girl, 8, inside a government-run apartment building.

Tsuruya, who has been accused of committing acts deemed obscene, admits to the allegations. “I want to touch the bodies of elementary school students because it is unlikely that they’ll resist,” the suspect was quoted by police.

In carrying out the crime, the suspect lured the girl, a third-year elementary school student, to the building by calling out to her in the street and asking her to carry a bag.

According to police, Tsuruya is suspected in two other similar incidents, also involving young girls, that have taken place in the ward since December, according to TV Asahi (Aug. 8).