KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in the alleged robbery of coffee and cigarettes from a convenience store in the town of Aikawa on Monday, reports TBS News (Aug. 8).

At 8:00 p.m., Masashi Kimura allegedly pulled a knife before a female cashier, 17, inside the store. “I’ll be taking this to go,” the suspect said before then walking about with coffee and cigarettes valued at a total of 600 yen.

The cashier was not hurt in the incident.

About four hours later, police working off a tip apprehended Kimura at a bus stop near the store. His motive for the crime is now under investigation.