TOKYO (TR) – A male national of Myanmar accused in the stabbing of his former girlfriend in Chiyoda Ward early Monday had received a warning about stalking by police, reports TBS News (Aug. 7).

At 7:00 a.m., the man, a resident of the Sugamo area of Toshima Ward, allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend, a 26-year-old exchange student, in the back with a knife on a road in the Otemachi financial district.

The woman, who was unconscious prior to her arrival at a hospital, is expected to recover within one month, the Marunouchi Police Station said.

Police subsequently accused the man of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations.

In January, the woman lodged a complaint with police about the suspect repeatedly appearing in front of her residence and making libelous posts on the internet. According to Nippon News Network (Aug. 7), the Shinjuku Police Station had issued an oral warning to the suspect.