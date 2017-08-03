Ex-account manager at Tokyo tree planting organization accused of embezzlement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the former account manager for a tree planting organization over the alleged embezzlement of more than 50 million yen, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 2).

On around 50 occasions between April of 2012 and May of last year, Ruriko Sato, the 45-year-old former account manager at the Tokyo Landscape and Tree Planting Organization, based in Shibuya Ward, allegedly misappropriated 52 million yen.

According to the Shibuya Police Station, the funds were transferred to an account in the name of Sato, who admits to charges of corporate embezzlement. She told police that she spent all the money on clothing and vacations.

Sato, who was the sole person in charge of accounts, retired from her post due to poor health in July of last year. A subsequent internal investigation revealed the misappropriation of funds.