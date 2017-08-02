Aichi cops accuse pair of dumping Nagoya woman’s corpse in Shiga

SHIGA (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have accused two persons of abandoning the corpse of a missing woman from Nagoya in a mountainous area of Shiga Prefecture earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 1).

On around June 20, Ichiya Nishida, a resident of Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, and an 18-year-old boy from Shiga, allegedly buried the body of Miyuki Noda, 53, who went missing two days before, in a forested area of the town of Taga.

Nishida and the other suspect, who have been accused of abandoning a corpse, admit to the allegations. On Monday evening, a team of about 80 officers working off information provided by the suspects unearthed the body of Noda.

Virtual currencies

Nishida had previously met Noda at a seminar about virtual currencies, police said. Prior to his arrest, he had been undergoing voluntary questioning in the case. On Sunday, police found Noda’s smartphone and bag during a search of the vehicle and residence of Nishida.

Noda went missing following a seminar about selling food products and cosmetics over the internet, held on June 18 in Kasugai City, Aichi. After the event, she told participants that she was going to meet an acquaintance. That night, she was seen boarding a vehicle registered to Nishida at JR Ogaki Station in Gifu.

Smartphone and bag

In carrying out the crime, the suspects are believed to have stuffed the body of Noda into a bag before carrying it to the forest in Taga. The corpse was buried using construction machinery, police said.

It is expected that murder and robbery charges will be applied to the suspects, police said.