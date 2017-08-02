Accused groper flees by jumping onto tracks at JR Tamachi Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who fled a train station in Minato Ward by jumping onto railway tracks after being accused of groping a woman inside a carriage on Monday, reports TBS News (Aug. 2).

At just past 8 a.m., the man allegedly fondled the chest of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the Keihin-Tohoku Line. train escaped by jumping off the platform and running along the tracks at JR Tamachi Station, located in Minato Ward

Upon the train’s arrival at JR Tamachi Station, two passengers began to escort the suspect to an office when he leaped from the platform and onto the rail bed. He then ran along the railway before climbing a fence and fleeing the scene.

Believed to be in his 40s or 50s, the suspect stands approximately 180 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Since the middle of March, at least 12 similar incidents have taken place in the metropolis, including at Ochanomizu and Ikebukuro stations, police said.