Osaka man, 64, accused in stabbing death of female neighbor

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man in the stabbing death of a woman at an apartment building in Habikino City on Thursday, reports TBS News (July 28).

At around 4:30 p.m., emergency services received a call about a woman who was bleeding and vomiting blood at the building, located in the Nonoue area.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found Mariko Iwamoto, a 59-year-old resident of the building, collapsed and bleeding from her legs on the first floor near an elevator. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police subsequently arrested Masao Nakamura, who also lives in the building, on suspicion of attempted murder. “I became irritated and stabbed her two or three times in the buttocks,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

A blood-covered knife was retrieved from the residence of the suspect by police, who are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.