Man turns self in to Tokyo police in swindle of elderly woman in Yamanashi

TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man has turned himself in to police over the alleged swindle of nearly 6 million yen from an elderly woman in Yamanashi Prefecture, reports TV Asahi (July 27).

In November, Takayuki Umezawa allegedly received 5.8 million yen in cash from the woman, aged in her 70s, after she was falsely told on the telephone by a person posing as member of a consumer affairs center that money was needed to settle a problem related to her personal information.

On Tuesday, Umezawa appeared at the Denenchofu Police Station in Ota Ward and confessed to participating in the crime. However, he partially denies the allegations, telling police that he was unaware what he had obtained from the woman.

According to Fuji News Network (July 28), Umezawa worked for a fraud ring that has swindled multiple persons out of more than 60 million yen.