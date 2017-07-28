2 corpses pulled from burned-out vehicle in Hachioji in likely group suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation in what is believed to have been a group suicide following the discovery of two corpses in a burned-out vehicle in Hachioji City early Friday, reports TBS News (July 28).

At 2:50 a.m., emergency services received a distress call about a vehicle on fire on vacant land in a wooded area in Minami Asakawamachi. Personnel from seven fire trucks extinguished the blaze about one hour and 20 minutes after arrival at the scene.

Two corpses of unknown gender were later discovered in the ruins of the vehicle. As well, a woman, 24, and a male, aged in his teens, were found nearby with various burns on their bodies, including to the face.

“We gathered through the internet as a part of a group suicide pact,” the woman told police, according to Fuji News Network (July 28).

Police are now working to determine the cause of the fire and confirm the identities of the bodies.