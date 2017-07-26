Ex-boxer suspected in series of muggings in Shinagawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former professional boxer who is suspected in a series of muggings in Shinagawa Ward, reports TBS News (July 26).

On July 5 at around 10:00 p.m., Hayato Hirabayashi, 30, is alleged to have beaten a 47-year-old man on his left side on a road in the Oimachi area before stealing his bag.

The victim suffered broken ribs in the incident.

Hirabayashi, who has been accused of robbery and assault, admits to the allegations.

According to police, Hirabayashi is believed to have been behind a total of three similar incidents that took place in Oimachi over a 20-minute period that same day. Police suspect the former boxer also carried out other muggings near JR Shinagawa Station on July 12, according to TV Asahi (July 26).

7-2 record

Hirabayashi made his professional boxing debut in 2005. According to BoxRec, he compiled a 7-2 record over nine bouts, eight of which were held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.