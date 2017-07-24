Tochigi man accused of abandoning body of mother in residence

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly abandoning the body of his mother at the residence they shared in Mooka City, reports TBS News (July 22).

On Saturday, police arrested Toshiyuki Hashimoto for leaving the body of his mother, 68-year-old Reiko, who is believed to have died last month.

“She died in June, but I didn’t have money for a funeral,” the suspect was quoted by the Mooka Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

The body did not contain any external wounds. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

The matter came to light on July 18 after Reiko’s daughter visited the residence. She had been summoned by the landlord after a number of flies had been seen flying around an open window of the residence, according to the Sankei Shimbun (July 23).