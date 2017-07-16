HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 26-year-old man following a stabbing incident that left three persons dead at a residence in Kobe early Sunday, reports NHK (July 16).

At around 6:20 a.m., emergency services received a distress call about trouble at a residence located in the Arinocho area of Kita Ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found Tatsuo Nanbu and his wife, Miyuki, both of whom are 83, collapsed with stab wounds. Police also found the body of Yaeko Tsuji, 79, collapsed in a parking lot about 50 meters away. All three persons were confirmed dead.

At a shrine nearby, police later arrested Kanami Takeshima, who was found to be in possession of a blood-soaked knife and baseball bat, on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law. He is believed to be the grandson of the Nanbu couple.

“I had [the knife] for attack purposes,” the suspect was quoted by police.

A woman believed to be the mother of the suspect, 52, and another female resident of the area, 65, were also found to have been slashed near the residence. They received treatment at a hospital.

Hyogo police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.