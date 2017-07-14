Tokyo cops: Man used knife to rob convenience store employing him

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 35-year-old male employee of a convenience store over a robbery of the outlet earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 14).

In the early morning hours of May 21, Hideto Uchida allegedly produced a knife while demanding cash from a male cashier, 29, at an outlet of Sunkus located in the Ebisu area. The cashier then placed about 480,000 yen in cash in a bag for the man before he fled the scene.

The cashier was not injured in the incident.

According to police, Uchida works part-time at the store. Prior to committing the crime, the suspect, who was wearing a breathing mask, pretended to be a customer purchasing a canned drink and was not recognized by the cashier.

Uchida returned to work after the incident, police said.