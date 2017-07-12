Ibaraki cops: Yakuza obtained address for man via city office

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two city employees for allegedly providing a personal address to an organized crime member, reports Jiji Press (July 11).

In March, Tsutomu Iwatani, a 45-year-old section manager at the health and welfare office in Mito City, ordered Yuji Honzawa, a 35-year-old chief clerk, to provide the address of man to Shinichi Tasaki, a 41-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi.

According to the Mito Police Station, Takasaki had been searching for the man in a dispute involving a woman. The gang member visited the office to request the address of the man after he moved, knowing that he was receiving welfare payments.

Both city employees and Takasaki have been accused of violating the local government employee law. All of the suspects admit to the allegations.

Takasaki, Honzawa and Iwatani were not acquaintances. The city employees were not aware that Takasaki is a gang member.

Yasushi Takahashi, the mayor of Mito, said that measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.