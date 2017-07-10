Tokyo cops: 2 decayed corpses found in Shinagawa residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two corpses believed to be that of a woman and her son in their residence in Shinagawa Ward on Monday, reports Nippon News Network (July 10).

At around noon, the bodies were found collapsed and bleeding inside the second floor of the residence, located in the Nishioi area, by a relative of the occupants, who had been out of reach for several days. Police arriving at the scene confirmed both persons dead.

According to police, both bodies, believed to belong to a woman, aged in her 70s, and her son, aged in his 50s, had begun to decay. The front door was not locked.

Police are treating the case as the result foul play.

The residence is located about 800 meters southwest of JR Nishi-Oi Station.