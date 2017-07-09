TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old man over the sale of counterfeit items of French brand Hermes, reports TBS News (July 7).

On Wednesday, police accused Seiji Kita of possessing with the intent to sell three fake items from the brand, including a ring and bracelet, at his shop in the Denenchofu area of Ota Ward.

An authentic version of the necklace retails for 90,000 yen. Kita was selling it at his store for 820 yen, police said.

“I did it for a stable income,” the suspect was quoted by the Kuramae Police Station, according to Nippon News Network (July 7).

Over a three-year period, the suspect has collected about 80 million yen in revenue by selling fake Hermes items and those of other brands, police said.

According to police, the merchandise sold by the suspect was imported from China. Japan Customs has halted shipments to the suspect nearly 20 times.