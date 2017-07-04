TOKYO (TR) – Alert Guinness World Records.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have seized about 2,000 pairs of women’s underwear from a 61-year-old man accused of theft earlier this year, reports TV Tokyo (July 4).

At 1:45 p.m. on April 17, Shigeru Kobayashi, an employee of a printing company living in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly stole nine pairs of undergarments, including stockings, hanging out to dry at a costume rental company in the Higashi Nippori area of Arakawa Ward.

“I stole them to wear them,” the suspect was quoted by the Arakawa Police Station.

According to police, eyewitnesses had reported seeing a man behind the wheel of truck for a printing company committing thefts. Kobayashi became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

A search of Kobayashi’s residence revealed about 2,000 pairs of women’s underwear and other clothing. The suspect told police that he started stealing the garments about 20 years ago, according to TV Asahi (July 4).

Police are investigating the suspect for potential involvement in other crimes.