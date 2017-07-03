TOKYO (TR) – A female Chinese national has lodged a complaint with Tokyo Metropolitan Police claiming a man walked off with 3 kilograms of gold from her last week in the Ginza area of Chuo Ward last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (June 29).

At around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, the woman, aged in her 40s, handed over the gold — three bars weighing 1 kilogram each — to a man inside a department store, located in the 5-chome area, with precious metals shops under the auspices that he was going to broker a sale. However, the man disappeared with the bars, valued at a total of 15 million yen.

This was the first meeting between the woman and the man, with whom she became acquainted through a friend. The woman reported the incident to a nearby police box after the man disappeared.

Police are searching for the man on suspicion of embezzlement.

In a separate case, two men on a motorcycle stole a bag containing 40 million yen in cash from a businessman walking in the same area in April. The victim had brokered a sale for gold just prior to being robbed.