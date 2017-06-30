NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 44-year-old woman for allegedly providing her 14-year-old daughter as a prostitute to an elderly man in Niigata City earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 29).

On two occasions in late May, the woman, who was not named, allegedly instructed her daughter, a middle school student, to not refuse requests for obscene acts by 73-year-old Kozo Hida, an acquaintance living in Niigata’s Higashi Ward, in exchange for cash.

The woman, who has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Law regarding obscene acts, denies the allegations, telling police that forcing her daughter was not her intention.

Police have also arrested Hida for violating the Anti-Child Prostitution Law. He is alleged to have performed the sexual acts while knowing the girl was a minor.

The matter came to light after the girl lodged a complaint with police.