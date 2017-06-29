Tokyo cops: Pair swindled hundreds with horse racing tip site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men suspected in the swindling of hundreds of persons via a site that claimed to provide fee-based horse racing tips, reports NHK (June 28).

In February, Takanobu Miyazaki, 33, and Yohei Nishiyama, 38, are alleged to have swindled a woman from Yokosuka City, Kanagawa Prefecture, aged in her 40s, out of 2.8 million yen by falsely promising “innovative horse racing information for picking winners.”

According to police, the suspects did not provide the woman with any information after she made the payment by bank transfer.

The suspects are members of a fraud group that solicited prospective subscribers to the service, which was managed by Miyazaki, by email and telephone. Over a six-month period beginning in October of last year, the group is believed to have swindled approximately 200 people out of at least 140 million yen.