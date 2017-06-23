Tokyo cops: Mail order operation for illegal porn sold 360,000 DVDs in 2 years

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a mail order business for illegal pornography that operated from a base of operations in Saitama Prefecture, reports NHK (June 22).

Police have accused Junya Sakai, a 51-year-old resident of Itabashi Ward, in the sale of DVDs in which the content contains genitalia that is not obscured. In one case, the suspect sold a man in Tokyo 29 such DVDs for 11,000 yen on May 8.

A search of a residence in Koshigaya City, Saitama rented by the suspect revealed 30,000 illegal DVDs. A dubbing machine capable of duplicating large quantities of discs and advertising fliers were also found inside, police said.

“I handled sales and production myself,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Over a two-year period, the business collected 180 million yen through the sale of 360,000 DVDs.