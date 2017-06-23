LDP’s Mayuko Toyota tenders resignation amid report she abused secretary

TOKYO (TR) – A lawmaker from the Liberal Democratic Party has announced her resignation amid allegations by a weekly magazine that physically and verbally abused a secretary, reports NHK (June 22).

On Thursday night, Mayuko Toyota, a 42-year-old member of the lower house, said through her office that she was tendering her resignation because she did not want to be a burden to the LDP.

The resignation coincided with the release of the June 29 issue of Shukan Shincho, which hit newsstands that same day. The magazine alleged that Toyota repeatedly beat and verbally berated her secretary as he drove a vehicle on May 20. The secretary reportedly suffered injuries to his head and face.

The web site for the tabloid included an audio clip (below) that is allegedly a recording from the incident in question. In the clip, a woman can be heard screaming insults — “Hey, baldy!” — at a man who repeatedly apologizes and requests that she stop hitting him.

Toyota, a native of Chiba Prefecture, was first elected to the lower house in the fourth district of Saitama Prefecture in 2012. She was re-elected two years later.