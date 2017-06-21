Tokyo cops nab construction worker in robbery of empty bank bag

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male construction worker in the robbery of an empty bag from a bank employee in Taito Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 20).

On the afternoon of April 24, Katsuho Otsubo, 21, came up from behind the employee, 41, on a road near Matsuzakaya department store in the Ueno district and allegedly struck him with his knee. The suspect then jumped on top of the employee, beat him with a metal rod and stole the bag.

The suspect then fled the scene with the bag, which contained only an account register and no cash. He was last seen entering Naka-Okachimachi Station.

The employee suffered light injuries to his head.

Otsubo, who has been charged with robbery resulting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The bank employee had just finished meeting with a customer and was on his way back to his office when he was attacked.

Otsubo became a person of interest after an analysis of security camera footage showed him visiting the crime scene regularly beginning in March.