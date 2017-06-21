Tokyo cops: Man pushes commuter off platform at JR Ueno Station

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have accused a man of causing injuries to a male commuter by pushing him off a station platform in Taito Ward, reports TBS News (June 20).

At 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Masatoshi Shibuya, 65, allegedly shoved the man, a 37-year-old office worker, off a platform at JR Ueno Station and onto rail tracks.

The victim suffered broken bones in his chest and back. His injuries are considered serious.

Shibuya, who was apprehended by station personnel, denies the allegations, telling police that the pair got into a quarrel after making contact. “I pulled his arm, he lost his balance and tumbled off the platform,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect was returning home from a night of drinking.